Once again, the transit police union and SEPTA stand on the brink of a strike

Members of the transit police union were voting Wednesday on whether to strike after a final round of contract talks with SEPTA failed to produce an agreement, the second time in less than a month the two sides were on the verge of a work stoppage.

Leaders of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 said they put the authority’s latest offer before the members without recommending support. The union represents about 170 officers who protect SEPTA stations and its buses, trolleys and subways. They have been working without a contract since March 31.

Patrol officers would walk off the job immediately if the offer were rejected, the union said in a statement. Union officials planned to release the vote results about 7 p.m. at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.

Service on SEPTA will not be disrupted if a strike occurs. The agency has said that in the case of a strike, the transit system would be patrolled by 60 nonunionized transit police supervisors with help from the Pennsylvania State Police and Philadelphia Police Department, as well as officers from other agencies in the five-counties in which SEPTA operates in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

“SEPTA is willing to pay huge checks for overtime to surrounding police departments to serve as strike replacement workers, rather than offer its own police a fair deal,” said Omari Bervine, FOTP Lodge 109 president and a patrol officer.

When bargaining stalled Nov. 20, leaders of the transit police union pulled back from a threatened strike until Wednesday, allowing for further contract talks. They also commissioned an economic analysis of the agency’s last November offer, which union leaders had deemed unacceptable.

Jeremy Crimmel, the economist for the union, said it would cost SEPTA just $650,000 over three years to give the transit officers the same wage increases given last month to SEPTA’s largest bargaining unit, Transport Workers Union Local 234, which represents bus, trolley, and transit train operators.

Bervine said that the cost difference between what the union wanted and what SEPTA proposed was negligible, 0.04% of the agency’s yearly operating budget. “They’d need a magnifying glass to see it,” he said.

SEPTA’s offer

The transit police union says it was promised parity with the one-year TWU deal, which raised pay 13%, counting increases in its former two-year deal, and including a new $3,000 signing bonus.

Over the last three weeks, the two sides met six to eight times, including into the evening Tuesday, discussing a new offer from SEPTA, but no agreement was reached. Members began in-person voting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“SEPTA has made a revised offer that we think is fair to our hardworking police,” spokesperson Andrew Busch said. “We’re ready to return to the negotiating table at any time.”

That offer would give union members raises of 3% in March 2024, 3% in March 2025, 4% in July 2025 and 3% in March 2026, Busch said. Officers also would get $3,000 signing bonus.

The agency also tweaked the transit police longevity pay raises so that officers get them faster instead of waiting until the Jan. 1 following their hiring anniversary.

But to the police union, the problem is it would take members 43 months to get a TWU-sized raise vs. 36 months.

“They told us we’d get a three-year deal with 13% wage increases,” Bervine said. “We’re not going to argue about what a month is.”

The bigger picture

In 2019, transit officers walked out for six days, in part over whether members could review body-camera footage before filing incident reports. They struck in 2012 over a 15-cent difference between the FOTP’s demand and SEPTA’s offer for an increase in the hourly rate that members received for annual recertification as police officers.

This year, the Fraternal Order of Transit Police says that its ranks are 25% smaller than budgeted, despite an influx of recruits, as officers continue to leave for jobs at Amtrak, Temple University, or other law enforcement agencies in the region.

Transit funding is often in flux and SEPTA and its peers have said before that finances are limited. But they face unusual financial headwinds at the moment. SEPTA anticipates an annual $240 million deficit in its operating budget starting in 2024, as it spends the last of its federal pandemic aid.