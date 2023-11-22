SEPTA and transit police avoid Thanksgiving strike and pause negotiations until December

Leaders of the transit police union decided Wednesday to put their plans for a strike against SEPTA on hold until Dec. 13 at which point the members will decide whether to strike after a formal analysis of the transit agency’s latest contract offer.

The union represents about 170 officers who protect SEPTA stations and its buses, trolleys and subways. They have been working without a contract since March 31.

The union says the latest proposal fell short of the agency’s promises that patrol officers would be offered parity with the agreement ratified earlier this month with SEPTA’s largest union, Transport Workers Union Local 234, which represents bus, trolley, and transit train operators, mechanics and others.

The one-year TWU contract includes a 13% raise paid in two installments, plus $3,000 signing bonus and some pension adjustments.

“After discussions this morning with the 11 members of the FOTP board, we’ve decided to hit pause on a strike for now,” said Omari Bervine, a SEPTA patrol officer who is president of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109.

The union’s members will not strike now, but would walk immediately if a majority of members vote to reject the offer SEPTA has put on the table, he said. Union members voted last month to authorize a walkout.

On Tuesday, after several hours of in-person talks at SEPTA headquarters on Market Street on the new proposal, police union leaders said members believed it did not give them enough — and that the transit agency team told them it could not afford to increase the offer.

“They’re tapped, that’s their position,” said Troy Parkham, the union’s vice president during a break in negotiations late Tuesday afternoon. “SEPTA has drawn its line in the sand.”

During the pause, the union’s will prepare a study analyzing SEPTA’s finances and what it can afford and the cost of management’s recent proposal. The economist will compare the offer to the agreement with TWU Local 234 and conclude whether the two deals are equal.

“We certainly hope [SEPTA], after seeing the analysis, will honor their promise of pattern bargaining, improve their offer and bring us up to parity,” Bervine said in a statement.

The transit police union has tentatively scheduled a general membership meeting for Dec. 13. Members will discuss the SEPTA offer and any additional proposals the agency may make after the holiday, followed by a ratification vote, the union said in a statement.

If the majority votes to ratify, a contract will be signed. If members vote “no,” a strike will be called immediately, Bervine said.

A two-year deal that would give the patrol officers a 6% raise, with half paid in the first year and the rest in the second, as well as a $3,000 signing bonus. On Monday, the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 spurned a 13% raise spread over three years, plus the signing bonus.

