The authority’s board last week approved a $5.7 million deal to secure about 28 acres in Southwest Philadelphia to be used for the storage, maintenance, and operations of trolleys, including a future fleet of longer, ADA-accessible vehicles outlined in its trolley modernization program. The decision to move on the plot was about a decade in the making, had a nod from the city, and was necessary now to protect the former industrial site from development, said Bob Lund, SEPTA deputy general manager.