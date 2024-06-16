‘The Tesla of trolleys’: Behold the return of SEPTA’s cream-and-green 1947 trolleys

With a camera around his neck, Connor Fox dragged his father out of the house early Sunday morning for a Father’s Day present, a ride on the long-awaited Route 15 trolley.

After more than four years of rumored returns and moved deadlines, the classic 1947 trains are back on track, with some changes. Good riddance to the traditional green seats, the requirement for exact change, and the summer sauna-like rides.

“It’s like a museum on wheels,” a wide-eyed Fox said with excitement when the 2324 trolley car arrived, right on time at 9:37 a.m., at the Girard Avenue and 63rd Street stop.

Seven people eagerly awaited the doors to open.

A white SEPTA Key scanner welcomed the passengers. The screen read “Not in service,” but the fare machine worked nonetheless.

Two tall steps invited passengers to a gray interior with a pastel-green ceiling. The 46 plastic and metal seats blended with the smooth gray floor. Thirty Hollywood-style yellow lights decorated both sides of the car, with the traditional yellow cord awaiting passengers’ tugs to indicate their preferred stop.

“It’s beautiful, they did a good job,” said passenger Denise Deas. But, while she is happy the restored line gives her a direct ride to church, she hopes it will be more physically accessible.

“It’s kind of difficult getting up on a trolley, especially after a certain age. I hoped they would have lowered the steps or have it going up and down like the bus,” said the 62-year-old.

The steps might be steep, but the Route 15 trolley is now wheelchair accessible. And, wait, what’s that unfamiliar sound that can be heard blowing in the background?

“We have air-conditioning … that works,” said operator Jerry Jackson.

Jackson was a Route 15 operator before the halt and he’s thrilled to be able to drive it again.

“This is an experience, one of the oldest rides in Philadelphia,” Jackson said. “It’s a very long ride; it’s bumpy, but you see a lot of the city here.”

The Route 15 trolley travels between West Philly and Port Richmond in less than an hour.

At Girard Avenue and 12th Street, a long-familiar scene — passengers baffled over how to disembark — brought the trolley together when a teenager unsuccessfully attempts to leave the car, looking around confused.

“Step down!” passengers yelled in unison. And, then the young Philadelphian was free.

At most of the stops, people with cameras eagerly waited to take a picture of the trolley. But, Connor Fox was too invested in the moment to snap a picture.

“Man, I am glad the trolleys are back. I feel like I just went back in time,” said Fox, happy to have picked this as his dad’s Father’s Day gift.

Enjoying his day, Kimber Fox felt like he was in “the Tesla of trolleys.”

And he was luxuriating in the convenience it represents.

“I have been waiting for so long to be able to walk down the street from my house, put a token in, and ride the trolley to the zoo,” Fox said.

For many the return of the trolley goes beyond historical appreciation.

For Kensington resident Cristy — who declined to provide her last name out of concern for her safety — Route 15 means safety.

“In this area, the buses aren’t that great and they go too fast, this feels nice,” said the 51-year-old. “I hope people keep it clean.”

Overall, the ride went smoothly, with minor shaking between stops and starts and a rollback on a curve.

Metro rail transportation manager Abdul Howell said this is all part of the process and will be smoothed out over time.

“Just be patient,” Howell said. “Once everything is worked out it will be a good life.”

Route 15 will now serve over 60 stops between Girard Avenue and 63rd Street in West Philly and Richmond-Westmoreland in Port Richmond with about six train cars. The remaining 12 are still under repair and will be added as they are finished.

Until then, as a passenger said on his way out, “It’s nice to see you again.”