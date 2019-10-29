Wooten said the phrase was more likely spotted on city transit rather than on Regional Rail, which SEPTA took over from Conrail in 1983. The campaign extended to TV, too. A 30-second commercial that ends with the slogan, but is “a little more confident” than the motto lets on, aired in 1987 and cost $80,000, The Inquirer reported at the time. In fiscal year 1987, SEPTA saw about 352 million trips — higher than the 302 million SEPTA saw in 2018.