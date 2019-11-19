Southwest Flight 1380, carrying 144 people and five crew, was forced to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport on April 17, 2018, after a fan blade in one of two engines snapped. Pieces shredded the casing around the engine, which then struck the fuselage and shattered a window at Row 14. The plane depressurized, causing a passenger, Jennifer Riordan, 43, to be partially pulled through the hole. Two other passengers helped pull her back inside, but she died of her injuries.