The city highlights 58 miles of completed safety improvements, 456 e-bikes added to Indego, and 10 miles of protected bike lanes, as some of its accomplishments since Vision Zero was started three years ago. Philadelphia has seen “a flat to slightly decreasing trend” in those killed on city streets between 2015 and 2019, according to the action plan, which notes: “If we continue our current trend, we will not reach our goal by 2030.”