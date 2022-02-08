In 2020, the City’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS) released a plan to make Washington Avenue safer by reducing the number of driving lanes from five to three. Then, in February 2022, OTIS announced that the plan has changed.

Here’s what we know.

What is the Washington Avenue Repaving and Improvement Project?

The Washington Avenue Repaving and Improvement Project is a plan to improve the safety of Washington Avenue between Fourth Street and Grays Ferry Avenue. It is overseen by OTIS.

Washington Avenue has not been fully repaved in almost two decades because of the limited resources of city government and the immense need for improvements to roads citywide.

Right now, the avenue has five driving lanes: two lanes for cars each direction, and a center lane for left turns. There are also two lanes for parking, two marked but unprotected bike lanes, and then sidewalks.

Traffic is a problem. The avenue is home to many businesses, warehouses, and residential buildings. There are multiple large development projects in progress, which bring large trucks and construction vehicles. Commercial courier trucks and tractor trailers double-park in lanes so traffic is frequently restricted to one lane.

Safety is also a problem. Washington Avenue is also one of the 12% of Philly roads where 80% of all traffic deaths and serious injuries happen.

Since 2013, the city has held community meetings with the residents, businesses, and community organizations about how to improve the safety of Washington Avenue. In the city’s own surveys more than 5,000 residents participated.

In 2020, the city announced its plan to shrink vehicle traffic to three lanes, based on community input. Construction was supposed to start in 2021, but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Since then, the project has been on hold. The city held additional meetings to reach people who hadn’t weighed in earlier, specifically in Point Breeze and Grays Ferry, where lower income and residents of color have been historically underrepresented in city planning decisions, according to OTIS. During that time, the city said it received strong opposition to the proposed Washington Avenue plan and said residents raised concerns about the city’s engagement efforts during 2020, which were all virtual, limiting residents who don’t have access to internet from participating, according to OTIS.

On Feb. 5, OTIS announced a new plan that does not fully limit traffic to three lanes, like initially proposed. Instead, the plan will either have three lanes in some areas and four lanes in others, or will make the entire corridor four lanes. Both of these plans include protected bike lanes and shorter crosswalks.

What happens now?

OTIS has scheduled an open house for March 1 at 6 p.m. It has not yet announced a location, but it will take place on Washington Avenue.

Development on the project will start in 2022, but a date hasn’t been released. Community members and businesses will be notified by the city before and during construction.

What is the three-lane proposal?

In the original proposal, there would be one lane for cars going each direction, instead of two (as it is now). Those second lanes would be changed into wider, more protected bike lanes and wider sidewalks for pedestrians.

The city has said that a three-lane layout is the safest. Additionally, it’s the option most people prefer: in the city’s own surveys from July 2020, 71% of respondents said the three-lane option was their most preferred.

Pros:

It is the safest possible option for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

There is more room for walking, biking and public transit.

Easier walkways for people with disabilities or older residents.

Cons:

Businesses will need to adapt to parking, delivery, and traffic changes.

More enforcement will be needed to make sure vehicles aren’t double-parked.

What is the four-lane proposal?

The four-lane layout would see two lanes of traffic in one direction and one lane of traffic going in the other, and a center lane for left turns. The one lane not being used would allow for wider, more protected bike lanes and wider sidewalks for pedestrians — just not as wide as in the three-lane layout.

Those against the three-lane plan believe it would create more traffic in the side streets of Washington Avenue, like Carpenter or Ellsworth Streets. They say it will also increase response times for emergency vehicles.

If a combination of three and four lanes is chosen, it will mostly be four lanes throughout with only 10 blocks reduced to three lanes.

Pros

Businesses don’t have to adapt to big changes in parking, deliveries, or traffic.

Less enforcement is needed to make sure vehicles aren’t double-parked.

Cars have more lanes to drive in.

Cons