Washington Avenue will be put on a mixed road diet with the number of lanes varying by section and get new traffic-calming changes when it is repaved later this year, city officials announced Tuesday. This latest configuration comes after nine years of analysis and contentious debate over safety and convenience on the South Philadelphia corridor.

“We feel like this approach is going to substantially improve the safety over what people see today,” said city Deputy Managing Director Mike Carroll, who leads the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability. “And that’s the main goal we’ve had all along even going back to 2013.”

Four blocks of the avenue will retain the existing five-lane configuration, eight blocks will slim down to four lanes, and 10 blocks will narrow to three lanes.

Protected bicycle lanes will be installed on 18 of the blocks; business owners will get marked loading zones and vehicle parking outside of travel lanes, officials said, to reduce double-parking and congestion.

The plan will be discussed with the public at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Christian Street YMCA, 1724 Christian St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146. Masks required. The meeting will also stream live on Facebook @PhillyOTIS.

The decision was reached after a public backlash against OTIS’ original plan, announced in September 2020, to narrow the entire 2.1-mile stretch of Washington Avenue from five vehicle travel lanes to three — a design meant to cut vehicle crashes, make walking safer, and protect cyclists by placing bike lanes between parked cars and curbs.

City officials dropped that plan Feb. 6. They had reopened the public-engagement process last year because they said the earlier round in 2020 did not adequately represent the concerns of people of color in the Grays Ferry and Point Breeze neighborhoods, as well as business owners along the avenue. Black and brown communities have historically been bystanders in big city transportation decisions.

On Monday about 8 a.m. a half-dozen protesters from Point Breeze briefly stepped into the two outer traffic lanes of Washington Avenue at the intersection with South 16th Street, causing vehicles to stop and merge into the adjoining lanes to get past.

“This is what would happen if you narrow the lanes,” said Claudia Sherrod, a longtime Point Breeze community leader. “It just wouldn’t work.”

She and others believe the intent of the traffic calming design is to abet development, which would only accelerate changes to Point Breeze that have displaced many residents in the historically Black neighborhood.

Despite the traffic disruption, a number of drivers honked their horns and waved or raised a fist in support of the protesters. The driver of an empty roll-off truck headed eastbound on Washington Avenue pulled the chain to let loose a blast from his air horn.

To road safety advocates, the decision to abandon the full three-lane plan, which OTIS planners determined would be the safest option of those under consideration, was less about equity, as city leaders said, and more about the influence some communities and their leaders have with members of City Council.

It’s unclear what legislative role Council might have, but in Philadelphia, the lawmakers have a great deal informal power over decisions on land-use and transportation projects. Council members traditionally defer to colleagues in matters affecting their districts.

Urbanists in groups like the 5th Square political action committee and the Bicycle Coalition say that Council resistance has often kept changes with potential safety and environmental benefits from happening.

Going forward, Council will need to pass legislation to enable the new parking and loading regulations, Carroll said. He said he’s hopeful it will be approved but “it’s out of the administration’s hands at this point.”

The repaving itself, including the new traffic-lane markings, does not require Council approval, said Vincent Thompson, spokesman for Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson.

The repaving and new lane markings alone will cost less than $1 million. The cost of the other planned changes was not immediately available.

There were 254 crashes on Washington Avenue between 2012 and 2018. Four people died in these crashes, and six other people were seriously injured. That earned the corridor a spot on the city’s high-injury network: 12% of surface streets in the city with 80% of the crashes that kill or seriously injure people in cars, walkers and cyclists.

City officials have been tracking the safety data, based on PennDot crash reports, as part of its Vision Zero pledge to reduce traffic deaths in Philadelphia to zero by 2030.

Two options were finalists as OTIS polished up a new design scheme: a four-lane plan for the stretch of the roadway between Fourth Street and Grays Ferry Avenue, and a mixed approach in which some blocks there would be narrowed to three travel lanes and others would have four travel lanes or, in limited areas, stay at five lanes.

This story is developing and will be updated.