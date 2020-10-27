The intersection of Kelly Drive and Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia is one of the most unlikely places for a major SEPTA transportation hub. Grandly known as the Wissahickon Transportation Center, the facility is hardly more than a glorified bus shelter. Yet more than 7,000 bus riders pass through daily, making it a peer of the Temple and University City regional rail stations. Most commuters who change buses at the Wissahickon depot live in working-class neighborhoods in the city’s northern reaches and pass through on their way to jobs in King of Prussia and Plymouth Meeting — the kind of essential jobs that can’t be done in a home office.