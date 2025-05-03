Broad Street runners may dodge the drops, but Philly is in for a wet, stormy period

The weather may take a hostile turn late Saturday afternoon and evening, but chances are that the 40,000 racers on Broad Street Sunday morning will have a dry run.

The caveat is that the atmosphere will be juiced with water vapor through at least Tuesday, forecasters say, and predicting precisely when and where nature will use the squeezer is very much an elusive pursuit.

Advertisement

That could happen late Saturday afternoon and night, and NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has most of eastern Pennsylvania under a 15% chance of severe storms, those with winds approaching 60 mph. An “isolated tornado will also be possible,” says the National Weather Service.

The agency says that a total of 1 to 3 inches of rain — perhaps more in some places — could descend upon the region’s parched soils through Tuesday.

Showers are possible again Thursday, the first day of the PGA tournament at the Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course in Philadelphia.

But while the region may not see the sun again until Wednesday, said Bill Deger, an AccuWeather Inc. senior meteorologist, the outlook does have a bright side, and not just for the drought conditions.

“There’s going to be some extended breaks in the showers,” he said.

And one of those breaks could occur Sunday morning during the annual Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

The race forecast

Rain is all but a certainty later Sunday, the weather service says, but the precipitation probability for race time was listed at less than 20%.

Temperatures will be in the mid- and upper 60s with headwinds from the south under 10 mph.

Rain chances stay below 50% until late morning.

The severe storm threat

The atmosphere is not only juiced, it’s energized, the weather service warns.

The storm center’s 15% probability of severe weather Saturday covers just about all of eastern Pennsylvania, with a lesser chance for South Jersey.

Thundestorms also are possible in the entire region Sunday and Monday.

The outlook for the next few days and the golf tournment

The system affecting the region is without much sense of direction, said Deger, since it is cut off from an upper-air steering flow.

In short, we’re more or less stuck with it.

Mike Gorse, weather service meteorologist in the Mount Holly office, said rounds of heavy rain were likely Sunday afternoon and evening, and again Monday and Tuesday.

Showers are expected to ease up in intensity and frequency after Tuesday. But they are still in play for Wednesday and Thursday, day one of the PGA tournament.

Conditions for the rest of the tournament should improve markedly come Friday, said Deger.

“We definitely need the rain,” said Gorse.

The entire region remains in at least the “abnormally dry” zone in the latest interagency U.S. Drought Monitor map.

In the last 60 days rains generally have been near to slightly above normal throughout the region, according to NOAA’s Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center.

But the region evidently still is recovering from the extreme dryness of the fall.

AccuWeather’s Deger, who lives in Harleysville, Montgomery County, is among those who have noticed the unusual spectacle of bright green grass — nourished by recent rain — poking out of bone-dry soil.

It is reasonably safe to assume it won’t be dry come Wednesday.