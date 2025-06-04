Map shows how wildfire smoke from Canada is likely to persist into Thursday in Philly

The latest NOAA forecast models foresee smoke persisting in the skies over Philly through the day Wednesday and likely into Thursday.

The combination of warmth and the smoke was forecast to drive ground-level ozone to hazardous levels in the afternoon.

Advertisement

The region and other parts of the nation are under a “code orange” air-quality alert.

» READ MORE: Canadian smoke persists over Philly, with a ‘code orange’ air-quality alert

The air quality remained “moderate” as of late morning Wednesday, according to AirNow, a partnership of government and air-monitoring agencies. The daytime heating was expected to exacerbate conditions in the afternoon.

Along with primary pollutants, such as particulates, that the smoke releases into the atmosphere, they can help produce ground-level ozone “through complex chemical process that are still not fully understood,” according to NOAA scientists.

The American Lung Association notes that research has documented that smoke that is days old and more than 1,000 miles away from its source can still promote ozone formation.

In this case, some of the smoke appears to be coming from as far away as 3,000 miles.

The blazes in the Canadian woodlands cover an expansive area in the western half of the country.

Through May 30, the acreage that had burned was double the average for that point in the season.

This story will be updated.