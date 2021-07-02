Winds blew vehicles off of Route 13 in central Delaware during Thursday’s severe-storm outbreaks, according to a report posted by the National Weather Service, and on Friday the agency confirmed that indeed a tornado had touched down in Harrington, Kent County.

Investigators also were looking at other areas that were heavily damaged, said Dean Iovino, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

No details of the twister that struck Harrington, outside Dover, were yet available, said Iovino, as the investigative team had not yet filed its report.

Other suspect regions were in Milford, about 10 miles east of Harrington, and Slaughter Beach, about 20 miles from Milford. It was unclear whether they were hit by the same twister.

On Friday, the region played dodgeball with strong thunderstorms, and nature clearly got the best of parts of Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Gloucester Counties, where downpours prompted flood warnings.

Showers are likely again Saturday, and maybe a thunderstorm, but the signature feature of the day might be the temperature, which is forecast to go no higher than 75, a solid 13 degrees below normal.

A shower is still possible Sunday, but it should warm up some, with highs cresting 80, and Monday should be completely dry with temperature readings well into the 80s.

This story will be updated.