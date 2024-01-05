Eagles fans are in for a cold reception at the Giants game, but travel conditions won’t be terrible

The Philly faithful can always count on a cold reception when they visit MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and they certainly will get that on Sunday when the Giants host the Eagles in the final game of the regular season.

Temperatures during the game are expected to fall into the upper 20s, said Steve DiMartino, a meteorologist with NY NJ PA Weather, based in North Jersey. Stiff northwest winds — especially in the second half — could drive wind chills into the lows 20s and upper teens.

Jake Elliott alert: The National Weather Service says winds could gust to 23 mph as the winter storm forecast to affect the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast during the weekend pulls away.

But the weather shouldn’t seriously affect travel conditions, said Tom Kines, serior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

The weather service sees almost no chance of accumulating snow Saturday night and early Sunday in the Philadelphia area, with no more than a soggy, sloppy 1 to 3 inches in the stadium region.

» READ MORE: A winter storm will affect the Philly region this weekend, but the city’s record snow-deprivation streak looks safe

The heavier precipitation is due to shut off Sunday morning, and temperatures should be above freezing from here to East Rutherford until late in the day.

DiMartino said that nothing more than lingering snow showers would fall during the first half after the scheduled 4:25 p.m. kickoff.