Ernesto expected to incite ‘dangerous’ rip currents at the Jersey Shore this weekend, and all along the East Coast

Hurricane Ernesto, which is forecast to flirt with “major” status as it parallels the coast, won’t have a direct impact on the Philly region, but it is expected to make the Atlantic Ocean a dangerous place at the Shore and for hundreds of miles in either direction.

Even though the center of Ernesto will be well to the southeast near Bermuda, the National Weather Service is warning of “very dangerous rip currents” — powerful currents that move away from the shore — along the New Jersey and Delaware beaches as it effectively becomes a massive plunger agitating the Atlantic.

Advertisement

“The rip current risk will be high pretty much from Miami to Maine,” said Alex Staarmann, meteorologist with the weather service in Mount Holly as Ernesto generated “long period swells.”

The effects may be evident on Friday, he said, when the rip current risk could be “moderate,” and may will linger into Monday, and possibly Tuesday.

Thursday afternoon, Ernesto was about 350 miles south of Bermuda with top winds of 85 mph and traveling north at 14 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

It was forecast to intensify, with its peak winds reaching 110 mph, just 1 mph under the threshold for becoming a “major” hurricane.

The hurricane center expected Ernesto to spend the weekend in the vicinity of Bermuda before arcing toward the northeast and off the New England coast.

Staarmann said Ernesto likely would make its closest approach to the Midatlantic coast sometime Sunday, and even after it passes, “there will probably some rough surf with the lingering swells,” he said.

Surf’s up, and dangerous

A National Weather Service study published in 2017 found that, in the previous two decades, on average, rip currents were blamed for two deaths annually.

The majority of the deaths had occurred between 5 and 7 p.m., when lifeguards tend to be off-duty.

In May 2022, three juveniles, including a 12-year-old who was hospitalized, were rescued after they evidently were caught in a rip current on an unguarded beach in Ocean City.

Although beach patrols in all likelihood will be advising people to stay out of the water, it may be even more likely that not everyone is going to listen.

“Surfers will be out there doing their thing,” said Michael Crowley, with the Rutgers University Center for Ocean Observing Leadership. ”Whether or not it’s dangerous.”

If you’re caught in a rip current, here’s advice from the National Weather Service