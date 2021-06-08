The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood warning for parts of Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties until 5:30 p.m., and a flood advisory until 4:30 p.m. for the same areas and Philadelphia, as potent thunderstorms continue to wring out downpours.

Guests attending the Philadelphia Flower Show ― which is being held outdoors and in June for the first time ever ― were forced to evacuate Tuesday afternoon. Ticket-holders had been warned that storms were possible and that evacuations might result.

With the atmosphere marinating in water vapor, heavy rains began falling shortly after noon, with as much as 2 inches falling in a short period just to the west of the city, the weather service said.

That set off the flood warning for southeastern Chester County, Delaware County, and south-central Montgomery County, where it said up to 4 inches of rain could fall.

On the plus side, the storms are offering a refreshing respite from what has been an oppressive air mass.

This story will be updated.