“Heavy flooding” swamped Columbus Boulevard from Washington to Lehigh Avenues, police reported, and on day when winds gusted to near 60 mph, a storm that wasn’t properly a nor’easter pulled off quite a convincing impersonation of one.

“Taken by itself this would be just a kind of a run-of-the-mill good soaker,” said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc.

But the Delaware River was still digesting the upstream deluges from earlier in the week, and Friday night it was forecast to reach a near record crest at the Washington Avenue gauge, the National Weather Service said in issuing a flood warning.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police announced they were closing the i-95 ramp at Washington Avenue as result of the “heavy flooding” on Columbus Boulevard.

The weather service said moderate flooding along the river was possible late Saturday, and the flood warning for the Shore continues through 9 p.m. Saturday.

Moderate tidal flooding was occurring along the Jersey coast, particularly in the back-bay areas, and a corridor of heavy rain Friday evening set off flood advisories from Chester County to the Jersey cape.

Tropical-storm force gusts were reported at the Shore and on the mainland, with a gust to near 45 mph in Delaware County and 60 at the Shore. Given that the winds were from the east — as opposed to prevailing winds from the west to which trees are more accustomed — and the sogginess of the soils, Peco officials were concerned about potential power outages, and over 12,000 reported Friday evening.

But flooding was the primary concern.

The Delaware River gauge at Washington Avenue is reached 10.2 feet around 9 p.m. Friday, perhaps 2 to 3 feet above ground level, and just shy of the record crest, 10.6 feet. That also would be higher than the one generated by the remnants of Ida’s. The National Weather Service flood warning was in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday.

The winds and rains were associated with a sprawling storm or area of low pressure that was centered in the Ohio Valley interacting with high pressure, or heavier air, to the north of Philadelphia. The region caught in an air sandwich, as heavier air rushed into the lighter surrounding air, similar to what happens when a tire is punctured.

The rains and winds were due to back off by the early-morning hours, and the region was due to start drying out Saturday.

It’s possible that enough clearing could take place for a rare opportunity Saturday night: Space-weather forecasters say there’s a chance that thanks to a solar storm, the northern lights might be visible over the region.

Whether that does or doesn’t happen, nothing is scary about the splendid Halloween forecast.

Under cloud-free skies and light winds, temperatures are expected to be around 60 degrees around the witching hours Sunday.

That’s almost precisely where they should be on an Oct. 31.