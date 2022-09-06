It’s not Ida Redux, but parts of the parched Philadelphia region were getting deluged Tuesday morning with the heaviest rains in two months.

A flash-flood warning was in effect for parts of Philly; the Main Line; and other portions of Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties, and a flood watch was up for the entire region, including the bone-dry Jersey Shore, until 8 p.m.

Frankford Creek had reached moderate flood stage, cresting above 8 feet by midmorning, and the National Weather Service said the Wissahickon Creek at Manayunk hit flood stage shortly after 9 a.m.

A water rescue was reported on Conshohocken Road in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County, the weather service reported, and the East Branch of the Brandywine Creek near Downington was near flood stage.

The intensity of the rain in the immediate Philly area was backing off late in the morning, but a “secondary band” of heavier rain was due during the afternoon, with a thunderstorm possible, said Cameron Wunderlin, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Mount Holly.

In contrast to last year when a healthy August surplus was topped off with rains from the remnants of Ida, flood advisories have been scarce lately as rain deficits have deepened rapidly in the last 30 days, a period memorable for a brown rain of dried-up leaves.

Philly’s rainfall has been about a third of normal, and Cape May County has been just over 20% of normal.

The entire region is under drought watches, with residents asked to conserve water, and we’re not used to this. For Philadelphia and the neighboring surrounding counties this is the first drought watch in over give years, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

» READ MORE: A drought watch is up for much of Pennsylvania

No doubt it was coincidental but the last two drought watches appeared to have a cloud-seeding effect. After one was declared on Feb. 14, 2017, rainfall was above normal in Philadelphia the next month, and the watch was lifted on April 6.

» READ MORE: A drought watch is up for all of New Jersey

What happened after the declaration of Aug. 5, 2011, was almost unbelievable. That month, juiced by the remnants of Irene, the city had its rainiest month on record with 19.11 inches.

This is a developing story and will be updated.