A flood warning is up for Philly until 7 p.m. Sunday, and a watch is in effect for the entire region

A flood warning is in effect for potentially road-closing floodwaters lapping over the banks of the Delaware River early Sunday, the National Weather Service says, as March rains continue to pick up where December’s and January’s left off.

With the almost-new moon giving the tides an extra kick, a flood watch was up for the entire region along with coastal flood advisories at the Jersey Shore and areas along the Delaware Bay.

The rains are due to shut off Sunday morning, but wind gusts up to 50 mph are due Sunday night into Monday, and that could be a challenge to waterlogged trees and their roots.

Philadelphia’s meteorological winter, which runs Dec. 1 through Feb. 29, was the fourth wettest on record, said the weather service’s Erick Hoeflich. December and January were extremely wet, and while the rains backed off a bit in February, they again are running well above normal in March.

“Some tree damage may result and therefore some power outages,” the weather service says. “Given the saturated ground, the tree damage may be greater than usual with these wind speeds.”

With perhaps 1 to 2 inches of rain expected, the weather service flood watch remains in place until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Moderate flooding is forecast along the Delaware in the city around high tide at 1 a.m. Sunday, with minor flooding possible with the afternoon high tide at 2 p.m.

The rain is expected to shut off by early Sunday, but the gusty winds are due to persist through the day Monday.

