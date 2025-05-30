A flood watch, a rarity these days, is up for the Philly region Friday night into Saturday

The drought advisories have persisted like a nagging cold, but they might not survive the weekend.

The National Weather Service has posted a region-wide flood watch — a certifiable rarity in the last year — in effect from 7 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday. Up to 3 inches of rain are possible

The bulk of the rain is likely to fall Friday night, said John Feerick, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

However, before the flood watch takes effect, severe thunderstorms could pop up in the region Friday afternoon, said Patrick O’Hara, meteorologist at the Mount Holly office.

He added that peeks of ground-heating sun that would make the atmosphere more unstable during the day could enhance the threat.

How serious is the flood potential in the region?

As is usually the case, the flooding potential will be more about the rates of rainfall, rather than the cumulative amounts.

For the month, the region has had close to 5.3 inches of rain — the normal amount is just over 3 inches. It is likely that by Saturday morning this will have become the wettest months since March 2024.

However, the rains have been for the most part well-spaced rather than coming in the deluge variety.

The weather service is predicting that minor flooding along the Delaware could occur Saturday afternoon at the Burlington and 30th Street gages.

But the Delaware at Trenton isn’t expected to rise to more than about 11 feet; flood stage is 20 feet. The flashy Brandywine Creek at Chadds Ford is forecast to remain well below flood stage.

With all this rain, why are drought advisories still in effect?

The recovery from the record dry autumn has been a slog.

Rainfall over the last year lags the long-term normal by 20% to 25%, according to the weather’s service’s Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center, in State College.

Generally throughout New Jersey, the Department of Environmental Protection advised Wednesday that stream flows remain “below average.” A statewide drought warning remains in effect, and residents still are being asked to conserve water.

On the Pennsylvania side, the Philadelphia area remains under a “drought watch.”

On the updated interagency U.S. Drought Monitor map, much Philly’s neighboring Pennsylvania counties remain at least “abnormally dry,” with half of Chester County and a piece of Montgomery County in “moderate drought.”

The drought advisories notwithstanding, “It feels like it’s over,” said Feerick

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.