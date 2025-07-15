More random heavy rains are possible this week in the Philly region. But one day might even be dry.

In what would qualify as news these days, as of now — very much subject to change — not even a chance of showers is in the forecast for Saturday.

As for the rest of the week, the outlooks have a decided familiarity — a chance of showers Tuesday, likely on Wednesday, possible Thursday, ditto Friday — and about 100% chance that the steamy storm-feeding atmosphere will continue to make a mockery of sweat.

“Unsettled” is the word invoked by Paul Fitzsimmons, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. “We have one day that’s a little better, then go back to a day that’s a little worse, on and on.”

Are you tired of this yet?

“Overall,” said Fitzsimmons, “we don’t see a significant change.”

Said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., “You guys are kind of stuck in the muck for awhile.“

The random rains continue in the Philly region

As was the case Monday and early Tuesday, lottery-ball rules remain in effect.

The region was spared the prodigious downpours in northern New Jersey — up to 6.5 inches — that were blamed for at least two deaths and prompted a statewide emergency declaration.

But the rains around here shared one trait with those of North Jersey: The totals varied significantly.

Amounts of 1 to 2 inches were common in Philly’s neighboring counties. Stations around the city reported around 1.3 inches.

Yet a mere quarter-inch was measured officially at Philadelphia International Airport.

Near the Shore, the contrasts were more dramatic. More than 4 inches was observed in Stafford Township, Ocean County, across from Long Beach Island, and less than a third of an inch at the Atlantic City Airport.

In the seven-day period that ended Monday, based on samplings of countywide stations, totals were above-normal everywhere, according to the weather service’s Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center.

In Montgomery County, they were 117% of average, but in neighboring Delaware County, make that 291%.

The atmosphere has been super-saturated all over the region, however. By nature summer thunderstorms are small in scale, and with the steering winds so weak, they can “train,” hitting the same place again and again.

That was the case in North Jersey, said the weather service’s Fitzsimmons.

Forecasters say it is difficult to pinpoint to precisely where storms will pop and what areas are going to get doused.

Will Saturday really be dry?

It could happen, said Dombek.

In the meantime, however, computer models are showing that yet another major pulse of “precipitable water” — a measure of rain potential — is due infuse the area Wednesday night, he said, adding he would not be surprised to see another round of flood watches.

The weather service has a 70% chance of measurable rain Wednesday and 50% Thursday and Friday, and Saturday may actually be rain-free.

For daylong dryness, said Dombek, “If I had pick a day over the next five, six, seven, I think it’s Saturday.’

But don’t lose track of the umbrella.