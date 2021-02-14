A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Philadelphia region with freezing rain expected from 1 p.m. Monday, Presidents’ Day, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Total ice accumulations of one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch are expected in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, including parts of Delaware and New Jersey, forecasters said.
Difficult or hazardous driving conditions are possible that could affect the Tuesday morning commute, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service also said residents should prepare for possible power outages.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.