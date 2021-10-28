Another stormy disruption is coming, but after masquerading as June on occasion, October will be going out as itself on Hallowe’en, with ideal weather for trick-or-treating.

Temperatures are expected to be around 60 at sunset Sunday — almost precisely where they should be on an Oct. 31 — with the skies sufficiently cloud-free to allow the sun to cast its farewell light on the foliage.

(Sorry, no moon, unless you want to wait up until 3 a.m.)

“You couldn’t ask for a better day for Halloween,” said Valerie Meola, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

It certainly will be superior to Friday when another potent storm is forecast to affect the region with heavy rains, starting in the afternoon; strong winds; and more coastal flooding. Onshore gusts to 45 mph are expected at the Shore Friday, where a wind advisory is in in effect.

The Shore was experiencing some minor tidal flooding on Thursday, and the Delaware River, still dealing with a hangover from upstream downpours on Monday, rose to the “action stage” at Trenton, just shy of flood levels. The flood threat will persist the next few days, said Kate Schmidt, spokesperson for the Delaware River Basin Commission.

This time around, however, the heaviest rains likely would affect the Susquehanna Basin as the storm looks to follow a track into western Pennsylvania, said Paul Walker, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc. Philly likely would receive something on the order of 1.5 inches of rain, he added.

Rainfall for the month, 4.18 inches, already is well above normal, but the temperatures have been the signature feature.

The temperatures have gone above 80 on four different days, and the 78 on Oct. 25 set a record for the date. Through Wednesday, at 64.9, official readings at Philadelphia International Airport were running 6 degrees above normal — and were higher than the average temperatures for May.

By the time Halloween night is over, this likely will have become one of the five warmest Octobers in records dating to the 1870s.