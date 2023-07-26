The Philadelphia region is under an “excessive heat watch” for Friday when it might feel like it’s 106 degrees.

While this would be a bigger deal if this were, say, January, this one is notable for the fact that nearly two-thirds through the meteorological summer, it would be first heat warning of the season, said Mike Lee, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

While the Southwest has broiled under record heat, in terms of temperature, this has been quite a temperate summer around here, with only one negligible four-day heat wave so far.

And it appears this one will be short-lived, paralleling a counterintuitive trend, given that summers in Philly this century generally have been quite warm.

A “heat advisory” is in effect for Thursday, with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index peaking near 104, the weather service says.

Friday’s forecast high, 98, would be the heat apex of the summer so far. However, Philadelphia has a slightly better shot at recording a record-high minimum temperature. The forecast overnight low, 78, would be one degree shy of the record for the date, 79, set in 1941 the same it reached 100, also the highest reading for a July 27.

It has been 10 years since Philly has reached 100 — something that has happened 63 times in records dating to 1872.

That lag may be related to an increase in water vapor in the atmosphere as the planet’s temperature has increased, meteorologists say. When the sun has to spend energy evaporating water, it has less to bake the ground. Dry air heats up faster. (Check out those Southwest temperatures.)

Increased moisture also may help explain why the city has avoided long-lasting heat waves in recent years. Philadelphia hasn’t had 10 consecutive days of 90-degree or higher since 2012. By comparison, the city endured prolonged deadly heat waves in 1993, 1995, and 1999.

This heat wave should be toast by Sunday, the weather service says, when the outlook is almost too good be real for a July 31 — sunny, a highs in the low and mid-80s, followed by a refreshingly cool night.

Can those pumpkin spice lattes be far behind?

See heat maps in the Philadelphia region through the weekend

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

What are the symptoms of heat exhaustion?

As the body remains overheated, it will continue to sweat and further lose liquids. If individuals’ skin becomes cold and pale, they complain of dizziness and headaches, and seem tired or weak, these are all signs they might be suffering from heat exhaustion.

At this stage, consider calling 911 if a person is vomiting, the symptoms get worse, or last longer than one hour.

What are the symptoms of heatstroke?

Heatstroke is when the body can no longer regulate its temperature. People may stop sweating and spike a fever. The cold, pale skin could turn hot and red. In addition to the fever, people may be confused, pass out, and vomit.

If someone is vomiting, unable to drink, or losing consciousness, medical attention is likely needed in an emergency department. Medical staff there can cool the person down and provide intravenous fluids. If you suspect that someone is suffering heatstroke, call 911.

Staff writer Abraham Gutman contributed to this article.