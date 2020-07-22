After simmering for six days, the atmosphere evidently is ready to blow off some steam.
The National Weather Service has posted a severe-thunderstorm warning for most of Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery Counties for wind gusts up to 70 mph. And the government’s Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a severe-thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday, with a repeat likely Thursday.
The temperature topped out in the mid-90s Wednesday, and might have gone higher were it not for the fact that the sun had to spend some energy evaporating some of that immense quantity of water vapor filling the air. That’s something that could incite trouble.
“This might be the most oppressive day so far,” said Jonathan O’Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. At 4 p.m., the heat index hit 102 at Philadelphia International Airport, matching the levels of Monday and Tuesday.
Like thermal comfort, “relief” is a relative concept, and although temperatures Thursday might fall just short 90, the humidity isn’t quite ready to give it up, and the heat index could make it back to the upper 90s.
However, O’Brien said the weather service isn’t likely to issue a heat advisory, and the City of Philadelphia likely will take down its heat emergency declaration, said Health Department spokesman James Garrow.
The discomfort levels should ease some during the weekend, forecasters said, but it’s going to remain hot with temperatures reaching 90 or better Friday through Sunday. And another vigorous return of the heat is on tap for the beginning of the workweek.
July is well on its way to becoming one of the warmest on record in Philadelphia. Through Tuesday, the monthly average temperature was 81.7 degrees officially, or 3.5 degrees above normal, with only two days producing below-normal temperatures.
This likely will be the hottest July at least since 2012, which ended a three-year run very warm Julys.
Looking ahead, it is not a terrible idea to stay on the good side of your air-conditioning mechanic. The government’s 8- to 14-day outlook has the odds favoring continued warmth.