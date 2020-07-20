With a forecast of temperatures flirting with 100 and heat index values up to 110, Day 4 of this heat wave dawned ominously with Philadelphia tying a record for the highest minimum temperature — 81 —
for the date.
“When we came in and saw that,” said Jonathan O’Brien, a Monday day shift meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Philadelphia, forecasters concluded that “it looks like it’s going to be as expected.”
But after climbing to 92 degrees by 11 a.m., the temperature surprisingly had backed off to 90 at Philadelphia International Airport an hour later and west winds gusted to 21 mph. More significantly, the noon heat index was 93; the forecast had been 105.
The temperature nudged back up to 94 degrees at 1, but then dropped back to 91 at 2, and heat index was 95, which is 10 degrees below the criterion for a heat warning.
“So far things aren’t turning out as badly as had been feared,” O’Brien said.
Paul Walker, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc., concurred: “The heat isn’t quite as extreme.” And looking ahead to the rest of the week, he said, the heat wave wasn’t looking as ferocious as it had been.
O’Brien said that winds and the decreasing heat index were in response to an approaching frontal feature. He said the lowering humidity likely would give the temperature a chance to bump up in the afternoon; when the sun has to evaporate water vapor, it has less energy to heat the ground. It did shoot up four degrees between noon and 1 p.m.
O’Brien said it is possible that while it will remain hot, the heat indexes might not return to advisory or warning levels this week.
Behind the front, Tuesday will be hot, with highs in the mid-90s, but heat index values are forecast to stay under 100. Wednesday’s and Thursday’s highs are projected for the lower 90s, but showers are possible, especially Thursday, Walker said, when “they could be strong.”
Temperatures might not make it to 90 on Thursday and Friday; not that 89 would be a cold wave, and temperatures aren’t forecast to drop below 70 overnight for the rest of the week.
The lack of nighttime cooling allows dwellings without air-conditioning to heat up dangerously when the sun comes up, a particular hazard for the elderly who live alone.
In Philadelphia, where a heat health emergency is in effect until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley advised relatives and neighbors to check on seniors by telephone or video or to knock on doors but practicing the coronavirus protocols of wearing masks and keeping social distance.
While Philadelphia Free Library branches are closed, on Monday some are serving as makeshift cooling centers until 6 p.m. Monday. They are the Haddington Library at 446 N. 65th St., Lillian Marrero Library at 601 W. Lehigh Ave., and Logan Library at 1333 Wagner Ave.
The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline (215-765-9040) will be staffed until midnight Monday.
In the meantime, O’Brien said he and colleagues like what they have seen so far and are rooting against their own forecasts.
“Hopefully these trends continue,” he said. “It wouldn’t be the best for our forecasts, but it’s better for the public.”
Inquirer staff writer Valerie Russ contributed to this report.
