Debby could bring ‘6 or 7 inches of rain’ to some places around Philly by the end of the week

What’s left of what is now Tropical Storm Debby won’t come anywhere near the Philly region for several days, forecasters say, but its impacts will be felt around here Tuesday — and by the end of the weekend, a half foot of rain may have fallen in some places.

The National Weather Service has posted a flash-flood watch for Philadelphia and its neighboring counties on both sides of the river in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday for an expected 1 to 2 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts.

And although Debby’s career path won’t become clearer until later in the week, its associated tropical moisture represents a significant rain threat to areas of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware into the weekend.

“It’s conceivable that between now and the end of the weekend, someone the area could get over 6 or 7 inches of rain,” said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

Debby as of Monday morning

Debby made made landfall in a sparsely populated area of northern Florida as a minimal Category 1 hurricane Monday morning, but by 11 a.m. it had been demoted to a tropical storm as winds dropped to 70 mph, or 4 mph below the hurricane threshold.

It was having significant impacts on the Sunshine State, with flooding rains, storm-surge flooding, and more than 260,000 without power in Florida, according to poweroutage.us

The future of Debby

The National Hurricane Center expects Debby to move off the southeast coast early Thursday before jogging back inland and accelerating northward during the weekend, devolving into a tropical depression.

In the meantime, the circulation around Debby will export moisture well to the north of the storm’s center.

Debby’s potential impacts on the Philadelphia region

The air around here already is saturated, as you may have noticed, with moisture in the atmosphere unplugging our natural air conditioning systems on a day when temperatures are soaring into the 90s. For cooling, the body relies on sweat evaporating to give off a cooling effect on the skin. When the atmosphere is waterlogged, it can’t evaporate.

As plumes of more moisture pulse northward from Debby, they will interact with an approaching cold front to generate heavy rains and thunderstorms later Tuesday and Tuesday night, the weather service says.

The government’s Weather Prediction Center rates the chances of “excessive” rains in Philadelphia as a three on a scale of four.

Severe storms are possible, said Dombek, and that first round of rain may be an appetizer.

“It kind of sets the table for what happens later in the week,” he said.

The storms in the first round may be capricious, favoring some areas over others, but as Debby’s remains get closer, they would be more widespread.

In addition, the approach of the storm could result in strong winds at the Shore.

All this, of course, is subject to change.

On Monday, the storm center still was about 900 miles away. Stay tuned.