On the eve of a potentially catastrophic landfall in western Florida, Hurricane Ian’s fearful symmetry and frightening progress across western Cuba and through the warm waters of the Caribbean understandably have been centers of national attention.

Above and beyond the immediate drama, however, meteorologists were monitoring upper-air systems thousands of miles away from Ian’s center — including one that has affected the Philadelphia region — for clues about the future of what almost certainly is going to be the season’s most-destructive tropical storm to date.

The National Hurricane Center’s “cone of uncertainty” has predictably wobbled with each forecast update. That’s because it is anything but a cone of certainty, says Joel Cline, tropical program coordinator for the National Weather Service, and a major reason why nine western Florida counties were under mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday.

On average, the hurricane center says, the 24-hour forecast track is off by 39 miles. That’s a huge difference on a populated coast: Consider that monster Hurricane Andrew in 1992 came within about 10 miles of making a direct hit on downtown Miami.

Ian, with peak winds of 120 mph late Tuesday, was forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane sometime Wednesday afternoon, but pinpointing the timing and location of where it will hit was complicated by the fact that it will be approaching the coast at an oblique angle, the National Hurricane Center said.

Computer models and their human interpreters were conflicted about what would happen during the next several days.

The average error for a five-day forecast is 200 miles. That is something to keep in mind as what is left of Ian is forecast to make a run at the Mid-Atlantic region during the weekend, and forecasters say it could have impacts in the Philadelphia region, particularly at the Jersey Shore.

What’s driving Ian

Ian, which began as a seedling near Trinidad, sailed along the coast of Venezuela and then turned north toward Cuba, Cline said. The winds circulated around high pressure, or heavier air, centered in the North Atlantic. Since they travel clockwise around the center, they blow from the east-to-west to the south of the center — the trade winds — and from the south-to-north on the west side.

Thus, Ian’s right turn, which was a turn for the worse for western Cuba, where it will be days before the level of damage is calculated.

Ian since has been captured by additional south-to-north winds generated by a sprawling area of low pressure to the west, a system tied to the recent cold fronts that have passed through the Philly region, he said.

Unfortunately for forecast purposes, the steering winds have been languid. On Tuesday Ian was creeping along at a glacial 10 mph but expected to pick up some speed.

And it’s not as though Ian is on automatic pilot: Its own newly gained powers are affecting its motion.

“All this mass of water, essentially, whether it be in clouds or rain or whatever, has got some momentum and inertia built up with it,” Cline said. “It can’t turn quick. It’s like turning a big battleship.”

About the cone of uncertainty

Between the upper-level winds and the storm itself, “There’s a lot of interplay,” said Cline.

The farther out in time, the more problematic the forecast, which is why that cone balloons. The cone depicts only the possible ranges for the path of the center — not the impacts, and flooding rains can develop hundreds of miles from a storm’s center.

Getting a handle on Ian’s career might be especially troublesome. Even the confidence in the forecasting of the timing and location of landfall was “lower than usual,” said Matt Brudy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

It’s likely that after landfall, the cone will take on quite a different look. Encounters with land are game-changers for hurricanes. Not only do they get cut off from their warm-water fuel supply, they leave what is essentially a friction-less surface to get roughed up by the irregularities in the terrain.

What can we expect?

For the next few days at least, we can count on a 100% chance of ambiguity, says Brudy, with possibilities ranging from partly cloudy to outright nasty.

The weather service says the impacts likely would hold off until at least Sunday, and perhaps into next week, he said, depending on what happens after it rips through Florida.

Computer guidance has favored the storm’s moving off the Carolina coast, where it could redevelop over the warm waters, said Paul Walker, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

That could result in heavy rains and gusty northeast winds, especially at the Shore, says the weather service.

But, “there’s no reason to throw off the alarms,” said Brudy. At least not yet.

Postscript

In the short term, unless the forecasts go awry seriously, the name “Ian” appears destined for retirement, a distinction reserved for the most-deadly and damaging tropical storms, which are removed from the list that recycles every six years.

Since the alphabetical naming system began in 1953, 13 “I” storm names — including Ida, in 2021 — have been retired. No other letter comes close.