Nearing landfall late Monday in already hurricane-devastated Central America, Iota had become the first Category 5 hurricane of this record-breaking season with peak winds estimated at a tornadic 160 mph.
The National Hurricane Center warned of a potentially catastrophic storm surge and cosmically heavy rains 10 to 20 inches, with as much as 30 in isolated areas.
Iota was approaching the Nicaraguan coast, not far from where Category 4 Hurricane Eta made landfall two weeks ago and killed more than 100 people, scores of them reportedly entombed in a Guatemalan landslide.
While high pressure had nudged Iota southward, in its late-day update the hurricane center said the track “still remains close" to Eta’s.
Upwards of a million people were affected by Eta, the relief agency Mercy Corps said Monday.
“The soil is completely saturated and the land is still unstable,” said Miriam Aguilar, Mercy Corps' representative in Guatemala.
What’s more, she added, with over 17,500 in Guatemalan shelters, “The risk of COVID-19 spreading will only increase as more seek refuge in shelters.”
Iota is the fourth “major” hurricane — those with winds of 111 mph or more — to form since Oct. 1. No other season on record had more than two.
The hurricane center said Iota was forecast to maintain something close to its Category 5 strength when it reaches the coast Monday night.
It should lose wind power rapidly after making landfall, but the storm “will likely lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America,” the hurricane center said.
Iota is the record 30th “named” storm — those with winds of 39 mph or better — of the 2020 hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin, which includes the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The previous record was 28, set in 2005.
And the hurricane center sees a 40% chance that a Tropical Storm Kappa could form by the weekend.