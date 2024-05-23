Hurricane season may rank among the busiest on record, NOAA says

With record-warm ocean temperatures perisisting, the Atlantic hurricane season that begins officially June 1 could well become one of the most-active on record, government forecasters said Thursday.

The predicted 17 to 25 named storms — those with winds of at least 39 mph — represent “the greatest number we’ve forecast,” Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane season, said at a teleconference. The outlook calls for eight to 13 hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or more, and four to seven of those becoming “major,” with winds of 111 mph or higher.

Advertisement

NOAA has been issuing these outlooks for 25 years, and “these are the highest ranges we have forecast,” Graham said.

Normally, the season produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes. The record for named storms is 30, set in 2020.

The NOAA forecast is strikingly similar to those released earlier by other major services, and that’s not surprising.

Atmospheric conditions from the tropical Pacific to the west coast of Africa are aligned to incite tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin — which includes the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea — said Matt Rosencrans, hurricane researcher with the government’s Climate Prediction Center.

Sea-surface temperatures in the hurricane development region are already at August levels, said Rosencrans. Along with increasing global warmth, researches say the waters are getting an extra toasting as a result of cleaner air that is allowing more sunlight to penetrate the atmosphere.

For whatever reasons, ocean temperatures are “120 days ahead of schedule,” he said.

“They are dramatically warmer” than they were in the ultra-busy seasons of 2005, the year of Katrina, and 2020.

An abnormally active season isn’t a done deal, Rosencrans said. But it’s close.

“We did put a 5% chance of below” normal activity, he said. “There’s always a small chance there’s something we missed. We can’t measure every cubic millimeter of the planet all the time.”

If NOAA did miss something, it will have plenty of company.

Here are what the other forecasters are saying: