If you’re heading to the Shore this weekend and planning on taking a dip in the ocean, it wouldn’t hurt to pack a wetsuit.

Water temperatures Friday morning off Atlantic City were in the mid-50s, and chances are they will remain quite chilly through the weekend, said Michael F. Crowley of the Rutgers University Center for Ocean Observing Leadership.

Blame the heat wave that continues to cook Philly and the rest of the Northeast.

An unusually vigorous “upwelling” event, instigated by persistent winds from the south and southwest, the same winds that have orchestrated the season’s longest heat wave in Philadelphia, where temperatures raced into the 90s for a fifth consecutive day Friday.

The city’s “heat health” emergency remains in effect through Sunday, and National Weather Service has issued an “excessive heat warning” for both weekend days.

The winds that are the source of the hot air have helped churned the near-shore waters all along the Jersey and Delaware coasts, with cold lower layers routing the warm waters on the surface, Crowley said.

The surf temperatures won’t approach a record — they got as low as 49 degrees in 1988, said Jim Eberwine, former marine specialist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, and now Absecon’s emergency-management coordinator.

But by Friday morning they had plummeted 21 degrees since early Tuesday, said Crowley.

Polar plunge in July, anyone?

“This is cold,” Crowley said. Given the steamy weekend outlook — temperatures might flirt with 100 degrees in Philly on Sunday — the forecast also calls for a mass migration to the Shore towns. When they get to the beaches, Crowley said, “they’re going to be like, omigod!”

The waters are having a welcome cooling effect on the barrier islands, where temperatures were mostly in the 80s at mid-afternoon Friday, compared to the 90s just a few miles inland. At Harvey Cedars, on Long Beach Island, it was 75, according to the New Jersey State Climatologist site.

Upwelling is a common phenomenon off the Jersey coast, said Crowley, but, “I think it hasn’t been this cold in years.”

Steady south to southwest winds — the ones bearing all the heat to the mainland — and Earth’s rotation have combined to displace warm surface waters, Crowley said. Winds parallel or nearly parallel to the coast are the most favorable.

The physics of it all get a bit complicated, but because of the turning of the Earth, the water is deflected at a 90-degree angle relative to the wind direction, Crowley said. In this case, the surface waters would be displaced eastward and replaced by the cool lower layers.

Those winds from the south are forecast to continue through Monday, thus so is the upwelling, he said.

The cool waters are expected to generate a “corkscrew” sea breeze that should continue to fan the beach towns as far west as the back bays.

But, sorry Philly, they will come nowhere near the Delaware River.