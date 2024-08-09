Debby remnants bring more rain, possible tornadoes to Philadelphia region; tornado confirmed in northern Delaware
Streets were closed and vehicles stranded in the West Marlborough Township area Thursday. and several water rescues were executed in Coatesville.
Philadelphia region, South Jersey in a tornado watch until 2 p.m.
The National Weather Service says it expects “favorable conditions” for tornadoes during the day Friday, and again with the approach of a squall line in the late afternoon or early evening.
“You’re working with a lot of juice in the atmosphere,” said Dave Dombek, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.
Downpours, strong wind gusts and tornadoes possible Friday in Philly
The core of Debby’s remnants are due to pass well to the west of Philly on Friday, and that could put the region in an especially dicey position, forecasters are warning, with the potential for tornadoes.
Thursday night — when Debby, downgraded to a depression, was still in the Deep South — was quite a prequel.
Delays possible at Philadelphia International Airport
Friday could be yet another rough day at Philadelphia International Airport, where FlightAware.com reported 334 arrival and departure delays Thursday.
In addition, inbound flights being held at their points of origin an average of 28 minutes, said airport spokesperson Heather Redfern.
Tornado touched down in northern Delaware Thursday
The National Weather Serivce says that a confirmed tornado has been touched down in Marshallton, New Castle County, which is about seven miles west of Wllmington.
The agency said the twister, located over Pike Creek in north-central New Castle County, was confirmed around 7:15 p.m. by law enforcement authorities.