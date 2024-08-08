Bruce Springsteen joins Zach Bryan on stage in Philadelphia

The Boss’ return to Philly came early — thanks to Zach Bryan.

Bruce Springsteen joined Bryan on stage at the Lincoln Financial Field during the country singer’s second show in Philadelphia on Aug. 7.

On the first night of Bryan’s two-show stop, a recording of Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia” played in the background as the singer walked onto the stage with his band. And on the second night, Bryan surprised the crowd with a duet of “Atlantic City” and “Sandpaper” with the Boss himself.

This wasn’t the first time the Boss and Bryan teamed up for a duet. The two sang “Sandpaper” at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in March. The song, a collaboration between the two artists, was featured on Bryan’s new album, The Great American Bar Scene.

Springsteen’s appearance at the second show was his first time gracing a U.S. stage after his European summer tour.

Zach Bryan and Bruce Springsteen in Philly tonight 😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/x7WVwpFWA7 — Jess Wagner (@Jess_Wagner) August 8, 2024

Philadelphians will officially get to see Springsteen and the E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park on at Citizens Bank Park.

The Boss’ 2024 world tour began in Phoenix in March and will continue through 12 countries with 52 dates, ending in Vancouver, Canada, on Nov. 22. Following the Philadelphia shows, Springsteen will make a hometown stop in Asbury Park, N.J., for a sold-out Sea.Hear.Now Festival show on Sept. 15.

The last time Springsteen and the E Street Band were in town, they delivered a memorable 25-song set, including “Thunder Road,” “Born To Run,” and “Glory Days,” for their first tour in seven years.

And fans are ready for round two.