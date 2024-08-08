A tornado has touched down in northern Delaware, the weather service says

The National Weather Serivce says that a confirmed tornado has been reported in Marshallton, New Castle County, which is about seven miles west of Wllmington.

The agency said the twister, located over Pike Creek in north-central New Castle County, was confirmed at 7:16 p.m. by law enforcement authorities.

A tornado warning was issued for the area until 7:30 p.m. No further details were available.

Meteorologists have been warning of the potential of tornadoes with the atmosphere taking on tropical characteristics in advance of the northward push of Tropical Storm Debby and its remnants.

They said that conditions would be favorable for tornadoes on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.