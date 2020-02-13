Rain shifting to snow rapidly across the Philadelphia region; school closings and delays
Snow totals are expected to vary across the Philadelphia region.
Rain mixing with and changing to snow is likely to lead to a messy morning commute Tuesday. Strong winds are also expected.
Snow totals are expected to vary across the region, ranging from nothing to several inches.
All Philadelphia School District schools and its central office are operating on a two-hour delay.
Factors that will influence exactly who gets how much include temperature, terrain, and the storm's track and intensity.
Rain rapidly shifting to sleet and snow
Rain is rapidly shifting to sleet and snow across the Philadelphia region.
The snow will become heavy at times during rush hour this morning, according to the National Weather Service, so conditions on roadways could be dangerous at times.
Schools in the region are closed or delayed, including the School District of Philadelphia
Many schools in the Philadelphia region are closed or on a modified schedule as rain turns to snow and the commute becomes messy.
With an eye toward Tuesday’s winter weather advisory, all Philadelphia School District schools and its central office will operate on a two-hour delay.
Rain to snow: It's that time of year
Accumulating snow that changes to rain is a staple of the Philadelphia winter.
Rain changing to accumulating snow is a less-common occurrence around here. But this is the time of winter when it’s most likely to happen, meteorologists say.
‘Heavy snow:’ Sometimes that’s literally true
Plow contractors charge by inches of snow. Yet not all inches are created equal, as anyone who has ever shoveled snow is aware.
Six inches of snow can be feather-light or feel more like 12 inches, depending on the water content of the flakes.
Heavy snow and gusty winds are expected for the morning commute Tuesday in the Philly region
A possibly disruptive period of heavy snow, with wind gusts to 30 mph, is expected during the Tuesday morning commute, forecasters say, with several inches possible north and west of the city.
Computer model runs on Monday were foreseeing a storm akin to a meteorological fireball exploding off the Mid-Atlantic coast during the morning, throwing back snow in defiance of the recent warm spell. Temperatures hit 50 degrees for the fifth consecutive day in Philly on Monday.