Weather
How much snow has fallen around the Philly region?

Snow totals vary wildly across the Philadelphia area.

Snow falls on on a ramp off Rourte 70 in Cherry Hill on Tuesday.
Snow falls on on a ramp off Rourte 70 in Cherry Hill on Tuesday.Read moreTom Gralish / Staff Photographer

Snow reports are still coming in, but here are a few preliminary totals from around the region, and, as expected, they vary widely. The next official measurement at Philadelphia International Airport will be taken at 1 p.m.

All snow totals are in inches.

Bucks County

  1. East Telford: 8.9

Chester County

  1. East Nantmeal: 9.0

Montgomery County

  1. New Hanover: 7

  2. Upper Providence: 5.3

  3. Norristown: 4.2

  4. Pottstown: 4.0

  5. Eagleville: 3.4

Philadelphia

  1. Philadelphia International Airport: 0.2 (as of 7 a.m.)

Burlington County

  1. Rancocas: 1.6

Camden County

  1. Greentree: 1.3