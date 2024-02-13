Link copied to clipboard
How much snow has fallen around the Philly region?
Snow totals vary wildly across the Philadelphia area.
Snow reports are still coming in, but here are a few preliminary totals from around the region, and, as expected, they vary widely. The next official measurement at Philadelphia International Airport will be taken at 1 p.m.
All snow totals are in inches.
Bucks County
East Telford: 8.9
Chester County
East Nantmeal: 9.0
Montgomery County
New Hanover: 7
Upper Providence: 5.3
Norristown: 4.2
Pottstown: 4.0
Eagleville: 3.4
Philadelphia
Philadelphia International Airport: 0.2 (as of 7 a.m.)
Burlington County
Rancocas: 1.6
Camden County
Greentree: 1.3