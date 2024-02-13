How much snow has fallen around the Philly region?

Snow reports are still coming in, but here are a few preliminary totals from around the region, and, as expected, they vary widely. The next official measurement at Philadelphia International Airport will be taken at 1 p.m.

All snow totals are in inches.

Bucks County

East Telford: 8.9

Advertisement

Chester County

East Nantmeal: 9.0

Montgomery County

New Hanover: 7 Upper Providence: 5.3 Norristown: 4.2 Pottstown: 4.0 Eagleville: 3.4

Philadelphia

Philadelphia International Airport: 0.2 (as of 7 a.m.)

Burlington County

Rancocas: 1.6

Camden County