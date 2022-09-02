For those attending the Made in America festival Saturday and Sunday or planning to anything else outside around the Philly region, chances are excellent you won’t need an umbrella, poncho, or even a sweater or jacket.

Proving that a dry spell is good for at least something, the probability of any rain falling before 5 p.m. Saturday, the first day of the festival, is absolutely zero, according to the National Weather Weather Service, rising to all of 2% Saturday evening. Recall that on MIA weekend a year ago, Ida’s remnants had transformed the Vine Street Expressway into something that only a gondolier could love.

And the outlook for Day 2 of the 2022 festival has taken a positive turn, said Trent Davis, a meteorologist in the Mount Holly office. “Most of Sunday is looking good,” he said, with just an outside shot at one of those lottery-ball showers late in the day. That’s an upgrade: On Thursday, the forecast odds for rain Sunday were 50-50.

High temperatures both days should be in the upper 80s, and on both festival nights, temperatures in the city are expected to fall no lower than the mid-70s.

The Jersey Shore forecasts are similar, just a few degrees cooler. With a front approaching, Labor Day is more problematic at the Shore than on the mainland with showers becoming more likely in the afternoon.

Nothing personal to those with outdoor plans, but the region’s farmers and gardeners would welcome a soaking as the brown rain of those withered leaves continues.

“This air mass is pretty dry,” Davis said.

Last year at this time, of course, we had quite an opposite issue as the region was trying to dry out from the Ida deluges. Adjacent to the Made In America venues, I-676 from Broad Street to the Schuylkill Expressway became a Philly version of Venice.

This time around, drought watches are in effect for much of the region as rainfall in Philly has been about a third of normal in the last month.

Said Davis, “What a difference between last year and this year.”