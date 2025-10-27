A coastal storm looms in what’s going to be another rough week for Jersey beaches

New Jersey’s beaches, still recovering from major sand losses from an offshore hurricane and a nor’easter, evidently are in for another assault this week — from familiar sources.

Gale-force gusts off the ocean at the Shore could develop as early as Tuesday afternoon, said Eric Hoeflich, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, and brisk onshore winds persisting “maybe into Friday.”

A potent coastal storm is forecast to affect the region Wednesday night into Thursday, with heavy rains in the immediate Philadelphia area, where drought conditions have been intensifying.

Also on Thursday, what is likely to become catastrophic Hurricane Melissa will be passing offshore, churning up the waves crashing on East Coast beaches.

“The coast once again is going to take a pretty good battering,” said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

On the plus side, said Hoeflich, for the shore, this week’s storm “doesn’t look as bad” as the beach-erasing nor’easter earlier this month. The path should be more inland, and the lunar influence on the tides would be less. Only minor flooding is expected, he said, subject to change.

And it appears things will dry out nicely for a cool-ish, if not ghoulish, Halloween night.

The timetable for the winds and the storm in the Philly region

The National Weather Service has posted a gale watch for Tuesday along the immediate coast for onshore winds up to 40 mph.

That would be more the result to high pressure to the north of the region. Winds circulate clockwise around centers of highs; thus, areas to the south of the center experience winds from the east.

The breezes will getting a second wind as a storm develops in the Southeast and tracks north. Meanwhile, a weakened Hurricane Melissa will be churning the ocean as it passes well off the U.S. coast on Thursday.

As for the storm likely to have direct impacts on the region, Hoeflich said the latest computer models see it taking more of an inland track, which could mean heavy rains in the immediate Philadelphia region.

AccuWeather’s Dombek said a general 1 to 2 inches is likely, with isolated amounts up to 4 inches that could result in some urban flooding.

The Philly region could use the rain

The inter-agency U.S. drought monitor has the majority of the region in its “moderate drought” category.

Rain for the last 30 days has been about a third of normal in the city and the neighboring Pennsylvania counties.

South Jersey has fared only slightly better, but precipitation is well less than half of normal.

What is the forecast for the trick-or-treaters?

It is all but certain that Friday will be a dry day, with temperatures in the low- and mid-50s during the trick-or-treat rush hours, and near 100% chance of candy.

This story will be updated.