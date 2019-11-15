A potentially potent nor’easter brewing off the Carolina coast now is forecast to affect the Jersey Shore during the weekend with beach-eroding winds and waves and potential flooding, forecasters say.
Winds are due to pick up late Friday night and peak on Sunday with gusts perhaps up to 50 mph, the National Weather Service said. Gale warnings are in effect from 3 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday for the entire Jersey coast.
Minor flooding is likely, and some moderate flooding also might be in play Sunday morning, the weather service says.
Winds are forecast to pivot toward an onshore direction — from the northeast, which is why these things are called “nor’easters” — on Saturday morning and continue for the next 36 to 40 hours as the storm moves slowly to the east and northeast well offshore.
That would be an “ideal sand-stripping wind direction,” said Jim Eberwine, erstwhile marine forecaster at the weather service’s Mount Holly office and now emergency-management director for Absecon, Atlantic County, where he lives.
Cold high pressure to the north will chill the region during the weekend, with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s.
That same high pressure, or heavy air, working in tandem with the storm’s lower pressure, or lighter air. will give the winds an extra kick. Pressure and temperature difference drive winds and storms.
Coastal storms become ever-more-likely this time of year as cold air builds and ocean temperatures are still in the 50s.
It is uncertain whether this nor’easter will throw back much in the way of rain or wind to the mainland.
But it bears watching: Eberwine noted that successive computer runs have been bringing the storm closer to the coast and upping the wind ante.