The atmosphere should be kind to the Philadelphia Flower Show. It isn’t always.

In years past, the atmosphere has exhibited a certain hostility toward the Philadelphia Flower Show.

It’s nothing personal: It’s called “March.”

Advertisement

Said Flower Show sales manager Michelle Ullmann, “March is a tough month,” a reality that theoretically should make the show all the more inviting.

This year, all indications and the best weaponry of atmospheric science indicate that the show should be in for nine days of relative tranquility. No snow or ice is in the forecasts.

Sunday and Monday will have a decided January-style chill with daytime highs mostly in the 30s. A warm-up is due Tuesday. Showers are expected Wednesday, but don’t worry about snow: Temperatures will be heading back toward 60.

The other days should be dry, with just an outside chance of some precipitation on the weekend, said Matt Benz, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. For now, that threat does not show up in the extended outlooks.

The Flower Show certainly has weathered its share of inclement conditions through the years, with snowfalls — and forecasts — holding down attendance.

Ullman said most tickets are purchased in advance, however, the show does some walk-up business.

In 1993, a historic blizzard on March 13 forced the cancellation of the show’s opening day.

In 2001, a threatened major snowfall that didn’t materialize hurt attendance, and another forecast bust in 2013 had a similar effect.

Snowfalls, along with scare forecasts, had held down attendance in some previous years, and the opening day of the 1993 show happened to coincide with a historic blizzard.

In 2018, a nor’easter struck on opening night with heavy wet snow, but some brave souls showed up anyway, Ullman said.

“It was a great time to be at the show,” she said. “Spring had sprung inside.”