How much snow will Philly get on Friday?

Should the Philadelphia region expect more snow later in the week? And, more importantly, how much?

Meteorologists cautioned Tuesday that it was dangerously early to forecast snow amounts for a storm complex due to affect the region Thursday night into Friday.

The consensus is that it won’t be mega-storm, but it could add an additional 1 to 4 inches atop what is likely to be a rock-hard snow-and-ice cover after two of the coldest nights of the winter.

Another coastal storm is due to form in the Southeast, but the precipitation is likely to be more associated with upper-air systems to the west, said Ray Martin, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

The Tuesday night-Wednesday snow took its good old time accumulating, falling at the rate of about an inch every five hours in Philly. This storm was the first time the region measured more than an inch of snow in 716 days.

Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., says this next snowfall could accumulate even more ponderously, perhaps over a 36-hour period.

Stay tuned. A major warmup is expected to get underway next week.