That early September heatwave that’s supposed to last through the week? It’s not disappearing just yet.

Today’s high temperature is again 95 degrees, but it will feel like it’s “102 or 103 degrees” outside by the time mid-afternoon rolls around, according to Matt Brudy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

“Today is going to feel hotter than the last two,” Brudy said, referring to the hot spell that kicked off on Sunday with temperatures in the low 90s and a record-setting Labor Day high of 95 degrees.

Heatwaves — which are marked by three consecutive days of 90-plus temperatures — happen every five years in September in Philadelphia, though this one is on track to fall just short of the city’s longest hot spell, which lasted for six days in 1931, according to an Inquirer analysis.

Brudy said Thursday should be the week’s last “dangerously hot day,” though temperatures will remain high on Friday before dipping into the 80s over the weekend. The persistent heat comes from a wave of high pressure that’s rolling in from the Southwest, generating dry winds and repelling rains that could cool things down.

In keeping with the heat advisory that runs until Wednesday night, 74 schools in the Philadelphia School District that lack adequate air conditioning will dismiss two hours early today and tomorrow, shortening back to school festivities. Decisions on future heat-related dismissals will be announced by noon the day before.

Despite the persistent thunderstorms, days filled with a soft orange smog from Canadian wildfires, and a last-ditch heatwave, this year’s meteorological summer was actually considered pretty normal — at least temperature wise.

From June 1 to Aug. 31 of this year, the average temperature at the Philadelphia International airport was 75.9 degrees. That’s the coolest since 2014 and just a hair below the 30-year normal determined by weather agencies with guidance from the World Meteorological Organization.

It looks like normal can usher in a whole lot of unusual.

