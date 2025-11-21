What to expect for the Philadelphia Marathon weekend weather forecast

Assuming the sports scientists have it right, the temperatures should be near the performance sweet spots for the runners participating in the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend races on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

At showtimes, 6:55 a.m., just moments after daybreak, temperatures Saturday are expected to be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for the half-marathoners, and in the upper 30s to around 40 for Sunday’s main event.

But the sun probably won’t be evident Saturday morning, and “we are concerned about rain,” said Bob Larson, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

It is not unusual for those running the 13.1-mile race to experience conditions different from those logging 26.2 miles the following day, points out Kathleen Titus, the race director and runner who has been involved with the marathon for 20 years.

This time of year is a busy one for frontal passages, this being a transition period when the atmosphere isn’t quite sure what season it wants to be. The temperature has reached 74 degrees on Nov. 22 (1883), and plunged to 14 (1880), and snowed 4.6 inches on Nov. 22-23, 1989.

However, nothing momentous is expected this weekend, and any rain Saturday should be light, no more than a few-hundredths of an inch, said Alex Staarmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, where everyone is now happily back on the payroll with the end of the government shutdown.

Winds are forecast to be light, under 10 mph, from the north on Saturday, and northwest on Sunday, although runners allow that on the course, the wind can be way more than capricious than the temperatures.

Why runners like these temperatures

Various studies have concluded that temperature is the most important weather variable in runner performance and that the ideal range for marathoning is 39 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit — give or take a few degrees.

“Your body is always competing between a couple of different things,” said Philip Skiba, sports medicine specialist at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, who helped train Eliud Kipchoge, the Kenyan who became the world’s first runner to complete a marathon in under two hours.

During exercise, muscles demand blood to work, while for the body to stay cool, blood has to flow to the skin. It it’s too hot, more blood flows to the skin. When it’s cold, blood is diverted to heat the body’s core.

With temperates in that 39-to-50 range, the blood flow can more easily serve both the muscles and skin. Said Titus, racers love that temperature range because, “It regulates your body. It just works.”

Skiba said the temperature ranged from 51 to 55 degrees on the October 2019 day Kipchoge broke the two-hour barrier in a Vienna event that wasn’t held under record-eligible conditions.

Had the temperatures been lower, Kipchoge could have shaved a few more seconds off his time, Skiba said.

The wind also is a player in marathons

While not as dominant as temperature, “wind resistance ... is worth a few seconds per mile,” said Skiba, a former triathlete.

“The more you stay out of the wind, you can save considerable energy,” he said.

“It’s really important to learn how to draft,” that is, get behind a group running close to your pace and using them for wind-breakers, he said. (Not sure how the wind-breakers feel about that.)

On the Philly course, the winds can be wild cards, especially on Kelly Drive, Titus said.

One instant, the wind “hits in your face. Now it’s at my back!”

Titus said she actually likes running uphill into the wind — and she is believed to be a member of a distinct minority — but agrees that “it is nice to have it at your back when you’re coming into the home stretch. Because it does give you a little boost.”

The Philly Marathon is holding out hope for a record

Titus said she is hoping for a record this year, unrelated to race times.

She encourages people to overdress to stay warm before the running gets underway, and to be liberal about peeling off layers during the race.

The shed garments are collected and given to the Salvation Army.

“We’d love to break some record in the clothing donation,” she said.