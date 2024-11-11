Philly’s record dry spell ends, but the drought watch doesn’t

After six weeks in which nature treated moisture like it was a controlled substance, it has actually rained all over the Philly region.

Officially, 0.31 inches was measured at Philadelphia International Airport, said Joe DeSilva, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, the most since Sept. 7 and the first measurable rain since Sept. 28.

Having gone missing for 42 days, the rain exhibited a certain shyness Sunday, not getting underway for real until after dark in the immediate Philly area, and it was long gone by the time most people woke up on Monday.

More than a half inch was measured unofficially in parts of Chester County, South Jersey, and Delaware — and the very fact that such an unexceptional total would be in any way notable encapsulates just how dry it has been around here. The old record for consecutive days without precipitation in Philly was 29, set way back in 1874. Dry-spell records also were broken in Wilmington and Atlantic City.

Through Saturday, a mere 0.77 inches of rain had fallen in Philly since Aug. 18, with precipitation in the 60-day period before the rain got underway at 4% of normal, according the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center.

Did anyone see this coming? The government’s Climate Prediction Center had said the odds favored above-normal precipitation in the Northeast in October.

Temporarily, at least, the modest dose of moisture puts a damper on the fire danger, said Joe DeSilva, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly — but not the ripening drought conditions.

Drought watches remain throughout the region, which is in a state of “severe drought” — and portions of South Jersey closer to the coast in “extreme drought” — according to the interagency U.S. Drought Monitor.

Dryness has been somewhat of a national trend. With its Thursday update, the drought monitor had almost 88% of the contiguous United States as being at least “abnormally dry,” the highest percentage since it began keeping score in 2000. At least the nation was united in something.

DeSilva said the region has an outside shot of rain Thursday, but don’t expect a flood watch: On Monday it appeared that the system in question would stay to the south.

Otherwise, the next few days should be dry and sunny, with quite a pleasant day for Veterans Day activities Monday, with a high near 70 degrees.

Rain isn’t in the forecast “in the next couple of weeks,” DeSilva said. Given the outlook, regarding rain it is not a matter of take what we get, said DeSilva, but take what we got.

But, DeSilva said, “anything helps.”