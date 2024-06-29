Severe storm watch is up for the Philly region until 11 p.m. Saturday

The government’s Storm Prediction Center has Philly and its neighboring Pennsylvania counties under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Around 6 p.m., a line of storms was approaching Berks County, the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly reported.

Advertisement

While a tornado watch was posted for areas to the west of the region, and a tornado warning was in effect in Cumberland County, the weather service said the main threat around Philadelphia would be damaging straight-line winds.

The criteria for a severe storm include winds to near 60 mph.

The weather service said that even when the watch is over, the weather is likely to remain “quite active” through Sunday night. In addition, the region was under a heat advisory Sunday, the highs climbing above 90 and heat indexes in triple figures.

The arrival times of any storms were uncertain, the weather service said in the late-day discussion, as computer models “continue to remain inconsistent.”

Meanwhile, the season’s first hurricane, Beryl, has formed in the eastern Atlantic and is forecast to grow into a major hurricane, with winds of 120 mph, and approach the windward islands in the Caribbean Sunday night.