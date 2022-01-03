Snow — and, in many cases, COVID-19 — have snarled schools’ plans on what was to be the first day back for thousands of students after winter break.

A number of districts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey closed Monday because of winter weather concerns. The Central Bucks School District said it shut in part because of “the omicron-related spike in COVID-19 cases” which “has created an unprecedented need for substitute teachers that far exceeds the number available,” officials said.

“All of this really comes down to, do we have enough of our staff to run a safe and orderly school day every day? That is going to be the crux of the next two, to three weeks,” said Christopher Dormer, superintendent of the Norristown Area School District.

In Philadelphia, which had previously planned for a virtual staff-only school day Monday, concerns about surging case counts, a lack of availability of COVID-19 tests and worries over building conditions caused the head of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers to ask Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. for a week of virtual instruction to give the school system “time to ensure that scientifically recommended mitigation strategies are ready for implementation in every work location.”

The PFT said Monday morning that more than 1,000 of its 13,000 members reported positive COVID-19 cases to the union, with almost 2,000 positive cases in member households. More than 4,000 members said they needed COVID-19 tests over the winter break, with more than half reporting they had trouble finding tests, union officials said.

“We believe these numbers are likely a snapshot of the reality of the surge amongst our members, and ask that you take this seriously,” Jordan wrote in a letter sent to Hite Sunday.

Some schools and districts had previously said they were pivoting to remote instruction for part of January to tamp down the spread of COVID-19. The Mastery Charter network in Philadelphia and Camden will operate virtually through Jan. 18; so will the Collingswood, Oaklyn and Burlington Township school systems. Pennsauken students will learn virtually through Jan. 7.

Backed by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Policy Lab, Philadelphia schools have said they will remain open whenever possible — 19 were closed prior to the break because of case counts. System officials have said that they will begin sending home students and staff who don’t comply with masking protocols, a shift from prior practice.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said in a December letter to school communities the department was “strongly supportive of school leaders maintaining in-person learning with appropriate mitigation measures such as consistent masking, isolation and contact tracing, and are committed to doing what we can to support their work.”

Monica Lewis, a School District of Philadelphia spokesperson, said the school system is keeping a close eye on case counts, but “we remain confident that we’ll be able to have in person learning tomorrow.”

If certain Philadelphia schools are hit especially hard by COVID-19 cases, they could pivot to remote instruction temporarily, Lewis said — some had to do that prior to the break. But in general, she said, “we just all need to be flexible and will need to be able to pivot at the drop of a hat.”

Most districts will take Monday to assess the impact of COVID-19 cases among staff and their families will have on schools’ ability to educate students this week. A nationwide shortage of substitute teachers complicates the picture.

In Central Bucks, Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh told families in an email Sunday night that “a significant number” of staff across schools and central office had already called out because of COVID-19 cases.

“Once again, this situation has presented a problem that will require our collective wisdom and patience as a school community. Throughout the day tomorrow, we will hold important administrative meetings to determine next steps for the remainder of the week, should these extremely high absentee rates persist,” Lucabaugh wrote. “Please know that this decision is being made following careful thought and collaboration regarding the unique circumstances we are facing, and we will continue to consider all possible solutions in order to accomplish our goal of in-person instruction.”

A number of other districts across the region closed simply because of snow, with no mention of COVID-19 concerns.

Cherry Hill, for instance, closed because of “the uncertainty of today’s predicted inclement weather,” designating Feb. 21 as a makeup day. One of its schools, Barclay Early Childhood Education Center, will shut to all preschool students without special-education plans because of high numbers of staff needing to quarantine because of COVID-19 cases.

The Upper Darby School District had planned a virtual day Monday for Beverly Hills Middle School, where 16 teachers were expected to be out.

Other Upper Darby schools also had significant teacher absences.

”We are facing significant staff concerns with our teachers,” Superintendent Daniel McGarry told parents, noting that a number of staff members had informed the district they had COVID-19 or were close contacts. But by early Monday morning, the district had called a snow day — and said it would update parents on Tuesday’s status by the afternoon.

The William Penn School District in Delaware County has also decided to operate virtually for a week.

“The increase in COVID incidences and positivity rates, combined with the limited supply of test kits make us cautious about how we move forward to support the health and safety of both students and staff,” Superintendent Eric Becoats said in a message to families over the weekend. He noted that over winter break, the district learned of “a number of faculty, staff, and bus drivers who are either under isolation or quarantine orders” and said rising case positivity rates in the district and county made it “extremely difficult to provide an effective and safe learning environment.”

The Norristown Area School District called a snow day Monday, but Dormer, the superintendent, was monitoring staffing levels to gauge whether the district could open in person for the rest of the week. As of late Monday morning, prospects seemed good, although the district was waiting to hear from the company it contracts with for bus drivers about its absence levels.

And Dormer expected the scenario could shift suddenly.

Teachers have until an hour before the start of a school day to report an absence, he said, though he said the union was trying to be proactive in encouraging early reporting: Even 30 minutes before the deadline gives administrators time to organize coverage plans or notify families of a closure before kids get to bus stops.

”It is just a really fluid and unpredictable situation,” he said.

Like others, Norristown has struggled with a substitute teacher shortage, meaning, “we just don’t have as much wiggle room as we’ve had in the past to absorb a surge of absences for something related to COVID.”

One change that has eased the staffing picture: new CDC guidelines dropping the isolation period from 10 days to five for people with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic or whose symptoms have resolved. Montgomery County adopted those recommendations, Dormer said, which could help the district stay open this week: A number of teachers in one school, for instance, tested positive early in winter break. Had the guidelines stayed at 10 days, the school may have needed to go virtual.

Lawnside School Superintendent Ronn Johnson said his Camden County school district has had only a handful of cases among its 60 teachers and support staff, and plans to remain open.

Johnson worries about the impact of shifting to remote instruction for parents who need child care.

“There may come a time when we have to go remote. Now is not the time,” Johnson said.

After a snow day, the Washington Township School district in Gloucester County plans to reopen Tuesday for its more than 7,200 students enrolled in 11 schools.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Joseph Bollendorf said the district would likely switch to remote learning if there is a surge in the number of staff testing positive and there are not enough teachers to safely open schools.

He warned parents that a last-minute decision could be made and to “please consider your personal plans in the event a switch to remote instruction becomes necessary.

”We are working to remain open and will make determinations by building as it relates to staffing,” Bollendorf said.

This is a developing story.