How much snow did Philly get?

Snow totals in Philly and its neighboring counties ranged from 2.5 to 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Among the higher totals were the 4 inches in the Garnet Valley area of Delaware County and 3.9 in Norristown.

The official 3.3 at Philadelphia International Airport was 10 times what fell all of last winter.

Snowfall totals for the region are below:

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia International — 3.3 in Point Breeze — 3.2 in Fox Chase — 2.4 in Rockledge — 2.4 in

Bucks County

Langhorne — 2.5 in Levittown — 2.5 in Northampton Twp — 2.3 in Croydon — 2.0 in Jamison — 2.0 in Newtown — 2.0 in Souderton — 2.0 in Trumbauersville — 2.0 in Warminster — 2.0 in New Britain — 1.8 in

Delaware County

Bethel Twp — 4.0 in Upper Chichester — 3.7 in Boothwyn — 3.4 in Upper Chichester Twp — 3.0 in Morton — 3.0 in Bryn Mawr — 1.5 in

Chester County

Chadds Ford Twp — 3.5 in West Grove 2.6 W — 3.5 in Jennersville — 3.3 in West Chester 2.4 SSE — 3.1 in Atglen — 3.0 in Newlin Twp — 3.0 in Brookfield — 2.9 in West Caln Twp — 2.7 in Chesterbrook — 2.5 in Downington — 2.5 in

Montgomery County

Norristown — 3.9 in Wyncote — 3.3 in East Norriton — 3.0 in Horsham — 3.0 in Jenkintown — 3.0 in New Hanover Twp — 2.9 in Penn Wynne — 2.8 in King of Prussia — 2.6 in Blue Bell — 2.5 in Oreland — 2.5 in

Camden County

Greentree — 3.5 in Pennsauken 1 N — 2.8 in Lawnside — 2.6 in Haddon Township — 2.6 in Mount Ephraim — 2.5 in Magnolia — 2.4 in Haddon Heights — 2.3 in Winslow Twp. 3.5 W — 2.1 in

Burlington County

Riverside — 3.5 in Columbus — 3.0 in Moorestown — 3.0 in Mount Laurel — 3.0 in Mount Holly WFO — 2.9 in Rancocas — 2.9 in Willingboro Twp — 2.9 in South Jersey Regional A — 2.6 in Marlton — 2.5 in Medford Lakes — 2.5 in

Gloucester County