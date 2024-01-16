How much snow did Philly get?
See how many inches of snow fell in your neighborhood.
Snow totals in Philly and its neighboring counties ranged from 2.5 to 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
Among the higher totals were the 4 inches in the Garnet Valley area of Delaware County and 3.9 in Norristown.
The official 3.3 at Philadelphia International Airport was 10 times what fell all of last winter.
Snowfall totals for the region are below:
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia International — 3.3 in
Point Breeze — 3.2 in
Fox Chase — 2.4 in
Rockledge — 2.4 in
Bucks County
Langhorne — 2.5 in
Levittown — 2.5 in
Northampton Twp — 2.3 in
Croydon — 2.0 in
Jamison — 2.0 in
Newtown — 2.0 in
Souderton — 2.0 in
Trumbauersville — 2.0 in
Warminster — 2.0 in
New Britain — 1.8 in
Delaware County
Bethel Twp — 4.0 in
Upper Chichester — 3.7 in
Boothwyn — 3.4 in
Upper Chichester Twp — 3.0 in
Morton — 3.0 in
Bryn Mawr — 1.5 in
Chester County
Chadds Ford Twp — 3.5 in
West Grove 2.6 W — 3.5 in
Jennersville — 3.3 in
West Chester 2.4 SSE — 3.1 in
Atglen — 3.0 in
Newlin Twp — 3.0 in
Brookfield — 2.9 in
West Caln Twp — 2.7 in
Chesterbrook — 2.5 in
Downington — 2.5 in
Montgomery County
Norristown — 3.9 in
Wyncote — 3.3 in
East Norriton — 3.0 in
Horsham — 3.0 in
Jenkintown — 3.0 in
New Hanover Twp — 2.9 in
Penn Wynne — 2.8 in
King of Prussia — 2.6 in
Blue Bell — 2.5 in
Oreland — 2.5 in
Camden County
Greentree — 3.5 in
Pennsauken 1 N — 2.8 in
Lawnside — 2.6 in
Haddon Township — 2.6 in
Mount Ephraim — 2.5 in
Magnolia — 2.4 in
Haddon Heights — 2.3 in
Winslow Twp. 3.5 W — 2.1 in
Burlington County
Riverside — 3.5 in
Columbus — 3.0 in
Moorestown — 3.0 in
Mount Laurel — 3.0 in
Mount Holly WFO — 2.9 in
Rancocas — 2.9 in
Willingboro Twp — 2.9 in
South Jersey Regional A — 2.6 in
Marlton — 2.5 in
Medford Lakes — 2.5 in
Gloucester County
Mantua — 3.0 in
Paulsboro 0.4 N — 3.0 in
Mullica Hill — 2.9 in
Glassboro — 2.5 in
Washington Twp 2.1 NNW — 2.1 in
Pitman — 2.0 in
Monroe Twp — 1.9 in
West Deptford Twp — 1.0 in