How much snow did Philly get?

See how many inches of snow fell in your neighborhood.

A sight not seen in the region for a few winters, a plowed snow mountain in parking lot along Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond Tuesday after the historic snowless streak ended on the 716th day.Read moreTom Gralish / Staff Photographer

Snow totals in Philly and its neighboring counties ranged from 2.5 to 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Among the higher totals were the 4 inches in the Garnet Valley area of Delaware County and 3.9 in Norristown.

The official 3.3 at Philadelphia International Airport was 10 times what fell all of last winter.

Snowfall totals for the region are below:

Philadelphia County

  1. Philadelphia International — 3.3 in

  2. Point Breeze — 3.2 in

  3. Fox Chase — 2.4 in

  4. Rockledge — 2.4 in

Bucks County

  1. Langhorne — 2.5 in

  2. Levittown — 2.5 in

  3. Northampton Twp — 2.3 in

  4. Croydon — 2.0 in

  5. Jamison — 2.0 in

  6. Newtown — 2.0 in

  7. Souderton — 2.0 in

  8. Trumbauersville — 2.0 in

  9. Warminster — 2.0 in

  10. New Britain — 1.8 in

Delaware County

  1. Bethel Twp — 4.0 in

  2. Upper Chichester — 3.7 in

  3. Boothwyn — 3.4 in

  4. Upper Chichester Twp — 3.0 in

  5. Morton — 3.0 in

  6. Bryn Mawr — 1.5 in

Chester County

  1. Chadds Ford Twp — 3.5 in

  2. West Grove 2.6 W — 3.5 in

  3. Jennersville — 3.3 in

  4. West Chester 2.4 SSE — 3.1 in

  5. Atglen — 3.0 in

  6. Newlin Twp — 3.0 in

  7. Brookfield — 2.9 in

  8. West Caln Twp — 2.7 in

  9. Chesterbrook — 2.5 in

  10. Downington — 2.5 in

Montgomery County

  1. Norristown — 3.9 in

  2. Wyncote — 3.3 in

  3. East Norriton — 3.0 in

  4. Horsham — 3.0 in

  5. Jenkintown — 3.0 in

  6. New Hanover Twp — 2.9 in

  7. Penn Wynne — 2.8 in

  8. King of Prussia — 2.6 in

  9. Blue Bell — 2.5 in

  10. Oreland — 2.5 in

Camden County

  1. Greentree — 3.5 in

  2. Pennsauken 1 N — 2.8 in

  3. Lawnside — 2.6 in

  4. Haddon Township — 2.6 in

  5. Mount Ephraim — 2.5 in

  6. Magnolia — 2.4 in

  7. Haddon Heights — 2.3 in

  8. Winslow Twp. 3.5 W — 2.1 in

Burlington County

  1. Riverside — 3.5 in

  2. Columbus — 3.0 in

  3. Moorestown — 3.0 in

  4. Mount Laurel — 3.0 in

  5. Mount Holly WFO — 2.9 in

  6. Rancocas — 2.9 in

  7. Willingboro Twp — 2.9 in

  8. South Jersey Regional A — 2.6 in

  9. Marlton — 2.5 in

  10. Medford Lakes — 2.5 in

Gloucester County

  1. Mantua — 3.0 in

  2. Paulsboro 0.4 N — 3.0 in

  3. Mullica Hill — 2.9 in

  4. Glassboro — 2.5 in

  5. Washington Twp 2.1 NNW — 2.1 in

  6. Pitman — 2.0 in

  7. Monroe Twp — 1.9 in

  8. West Deptford Twp — 1.0 in