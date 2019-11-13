The temperature dipped to 24 degrees at Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday morning, tying a record for the date set in 1996.
Wind chills, in the meantime, have ranged between 10 degrees and 15 degrees at the official monitoring station at the airport.
Colder temperatures have been recorded outside the city, including an 18 at Pottstown, Montgomery County.
Late Tuesday, the city also tied the record low for the date of 26 set all the way back in 1976.
The National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday calls for sunny skies with the predicted high of 36 challenging the 35 of 1911 for the lowest maximum temperature for the date.
The normal high for Nov. 13 is 55.
After falling into the 20s Wednesday night, a slight warm-up will begin with highs around 47 expected Thurday and 51 Friday under mostly sunny skies.
Another cold front is expected to arrive later Friday, bringing overnight temperartures in the 20s and a high of about 39 Saturday.