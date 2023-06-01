Philly had its driest May on record, and some parts of the region were even drier

At a time when the foliage was becoming ever more demanding, May rainfall in Burlington County was disturbingly wanting, about 70% shy of normal. What is particularly notable, however, is that last month it was by far the rainiest county in the Philadelphia region.

With an official 0.24 inches measured at Philadelphia International Airport — 8% of normal —officially Philly experienced its driest May on record, as did Mount Pocono and Reading, the National Weather Service reported.

Montgomery and Delaware Counties ended the month with less than 5% of their normal totals, according to the weather service’s Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center.

The dryness has spread like a flash fire, parching “a lot of area pretty rapidly,” said Jason Nolan, a hydrologist with the river center, whose territory extends from central New York to southern Virginia.

Said Richard Heim, a NOAA scientist with the U.S. Drought Monitor, which placed almost all of Pennsylvania in the “abnormally dry” category, “The big thing that caught my eye initially was the extremely low to record low streamflow across almost the entire Northeast.

“Soils are rapidly drying,” he added, noting that USDA reported this week that 80% of topsoil moisture in Pennsylvania was dry or very dry, up from 32% last week.

In the Drought Monitor report, 98% of Pennsylvania was considered at least “abnormally dry,” with 5%, including a slice of Chester County, in “moderate drought.”

None of New Jersey appeared in the dry zones, nor did the the northeast half of Philly and slices of Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

“New Jersey hasn’t seen quite the dryness as Pennsylvania,” Heim said. Philly and some nearby areas benefitted from a coastal storm in mid-May that snubbed areas to the north and west.

The forecasts do offer some rain opportunities. After a steamy Friday with highs expected to be in the low 90s, the weather service has shower chances from Friday night to Monday night. The federal government’s Climate Prediction Center says the odds favor normal precipitation in the June 8-14 period.

So far, neither the Pennsylvania nor New Jersey environmental departments have issued drought declarations.

However, as the river center’s Nolan pointed out, you may not know you’re in a drought “until the lawns turn brown.”