On the fourth day of persistent rains, strong winds, and a day-for-night grayness, another round of moderate flooding was expected at the Jersey Shore Tuesday, with some nuisance flooding on either side of the Delaware River in the Philly region at night.

With wave after wave of rain moving across the region since early Saturday, close to four inches has fallen upon Philadelphia, with up to seven inches at the Shore, where a coastal flood warning was in effect until 9 p.m.

The 1.99 inches Sunday in the city set a record for an Oct. 2.

October on average is the month with the most clear days of the year. So far, we’re 0-for-4, and likely to make it 0-5 on Wednesday.

So when might the sun remember what it does for a living? “Hopefully Thursday,” said Ray Martin, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

Hopefully?

AWOL sun

Martin’s hedge is understandable. For the last four days, the region has been stuck under an atmospheric traffic jam at the level where winds steer weather systems, and it has been more resistant to dislodging than computer models or meteorologists anticipated.

» READ MORE: Dark days can lead to dark moods. Here's what to do about it

“Sometimes the atmosphere is free-flowing,” he said, “at other time, it just tends to slow.”

Although the remains of Hurricane Ian dissipated deep in Virginia on Saturday and have long lost their tropical identity, said Martin, at least a trace of Ian’s DNA is evident in this week’s rains.

He noted that tropical systems and their remnants usually zip by the region, but high pressure, or heavier air, to the north got in the way of Ian’s remnants as they became ingested by another system more typical of rain-makers up our way. That one has spun off the coast and has been throwing back all the rain.

The rain-and-gloom regime isn’t all that unusual: In fact, the region endured similar spell last October.

» READ MORE: Rains in early September also helped ease the dry conditions

That tends to happen when the upper-air flow stalls, Martin said. “Sometimes you’re on the sunny side of that” — witness the summer rain deficits that led to drought watches — “sometimes you’re on the rainy side.”

The bright side

Despite the prodigious rain totals, no significant flash flooding has been reported.

Why? Much of the region was recovering from those precipitation deficits that developed during the summer. Plus, the rains have been spread out over multiple days, allowing the soils to sponge it up.

At the Shore, while the onshore winds and rains have removed sand and caused some road flooding, the beach towns have been spared major flooding.

Plus, late Monday the winds pivoted, and began blowing from the north, rather than directly off the ocean. Given the orientation of the coast south of Long Beach Island, Martin said, winds from the north actually would take waters offshore and even help the back bays drain.

» READ MORE: New Jersey remains under a drought watch

And farmers undoubtedly are grateful for nature’s watering.

All of New Jersey remains under a drought watch, but the rains likely have eased conditions in South Jersey. And it is likely that the portions of Philly and Bucks County that remain in the U.S. Drought Monitor’s abnormally dry zones will be liberated.

If the Phillies can end a playoff drought after 11 years, this drought may be on its way out, too.